RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Voting concludes in violence-hit Pak election
February 08, 2024  19:24
image
Voting concluded across Pakistan on Thursday in an election marred by sporadic violence and connectivity issues after the government suspended mobile and internet services to foil terror attacks.

The polling started at 8 am and continued without any break till 5 pm.

A countrywide public holiday was declared to enable a total of 128,585,760 registered voters to cast their ballots.

The time for voting ended but the people present inside the premises of the polling stations were allowed to cast their votes.

There were reports of voting process facing delays at certain polling stations across the country and at least one terror attack on security forces performing election duties that killed four policemen.

The ballot boxes would be unsealed in the presence of the agents of various candidates present inside the polling stations, and counting would be done in the supervision of the presiding officer of each polling station.

The presiding officer would prepare the result and announce it publicly.

He would also paste the copy of the result on the main gate of the polling station and then also transmit the same to the returning officer through the Election Management System.

The returning officers would tabulate the result of constituencies and announce the final result.

It is believed that results would start pouring before midnight and most of the results would be available by the morning. The first result is expected after 6.30 pm.

Countrywide disruption of cellular and internet services during polls irked the political parties and cast doubts on the transparency of the voting process.

Nearly 650,000 security personnel have been deployed across the country.

With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail, Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is tipped to emerge as the single largest party in the elections.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates are contesting the polls independently after the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the election commission to deprive his party of its iconic election symbol cricket 'bat'.

Pakistan's more than two-decades-old fight against terrorism is also unravelling as the rebels have resurged since 2021 after the Afghan Taliban came to power.

The new government will find it tougher to deal with the militancy by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch nationalists.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Polling staff members remove seals from ballot boxes after the end of the voting at a polling station during a general election, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, February 8, 2024. Photograph: Yasir Rajput/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maharashtra ex-minister Baba Siddique quits Congress, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP
Maharashtra ex-minister Baba Siddique quits Congress, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Ziauddin Siddique, popularly known as Baba Siddique, on Thursday said he had resigned from the party and will be joining the Ajit Pawar led-Nationalist Congress Party.

Sensex tumbles 724 points; bank stocks drag
Sensex tumbles 724 points; bank stocks drag

Among the Sensex firms, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

'Kohli's absence is a blow for India; blow for world cricket'
'Kohli's absence is a blow for India; blow for world cricket'

'The game needs to look after the likes of Virat Kohli as well.'

Tara, Shriya, Mandira Party Like Angels
Tara, Shriya, Mandira Party Like Angels

Film folk looked like angels when they attended a white-themed party in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Varun withdraws from FIH Pro League; calls rape allegation a 'calculated attempt'
Varun withdraws from FIH Pro League; calls rape allegation a 'calculated attempt'

Accused of rape under the stringent POCSO act, Arjuna award-winning Indian hockey player Varun Kumar has withdrawn from the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar to explore his legal options against the allegation, which he described as a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances