Uddhav Sena leader's son shot in Mumbai, critical
February 08, 2024  21:04
Police at the site of the shootout
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar's son Abhishek was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him in Mumbai on Thursday evening, the police said. 

The incident took place in the limits of MHB Colony police station in Dahisar area in the western suburbs of Mumbai, an official said. 

Abhishek, himself a former corporator, was rushed to hospital and was undergoing treatment, he added.
