Special court issues arrest warrant against Salman Khurshid's wife
February 08, 2024  13:21
Louise Khurshid
An MP-MLA court has issued arrest warrant against Louise Khurshid, wife of former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid in a case involving alleged misuse of government funds. 

 Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shambhavi of the special MP-MLA court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against two persons including Louise Khurshid in this regard and fixed February 16 as the next date of hearing. 

 Special Public Prosecutor Achintya Dwivedi on Thursday said in the year 2009-10, a programme of distribution of artificial limbs and equipment was organised by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust for Disabled Persons, run by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust of Louise Khurshid in Bhojipura area of the district. 

 The government got the matter investigated after receiving allegations of discrepancies. It was found that government funds were misused by using fake seals and signatures in the programme, he said.

 He said a case was registered in Bhojipura police station in this regard in 2017.

 Louise Khurshid and organisation's secretary Mohammad Athar Farooqui were named in the FIR. The police had filed the charge sheet against both the accused in the court. The court issued summons several times thereafter, but the accused neither appeared nor got bail in the case. PTI
