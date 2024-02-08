RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Soren probe: ED summons Cong MP from Jharkhand
February 08, 2024  12:54
Hemant Soren is in jail
Hemant Soren is in jail
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu for questioning in a money laundering case in which the central agency arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren, official sources said Thursday. 

 Sahu, 64, was in the news after the Income-tax department in December recovered Rs 351.8 crore cash, an all-time high seizure, during raids against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt. Ltd. (BDPL), promoted by the family of the Congress legislator. 

 Sources said the ED wants to question and record Sahu's statement in connection with his purported links with Soren and a BMW SUV that was seized by the agency from the JMM leader's house in Delhi sometime back. The agency raided a premise in Kardarpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday on whose address this Haryana number plate bearing SUV was registered, the sources said. 

 Two locations in Kolkata were also searched in the same case on Wednesday. The ED suspects this vehicle to be allegedly linked to Sahu through some "benami" way.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

From GDP to inflation: Key highlights of RBI's monetary policy
From GDP to inflation: Key highlights of RBI's monetary policy

The highlights of RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das:

'Help strengthen...': Modi lauds Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech
'Help strengthen...': Modi lauds Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech

Manmohan Singh came to vote in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to help strengthen democracy, Modi said.

Cong releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'
Cong releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'

The 'black paper' highlights issues such as "unemployment, price rise, farmers' distress, failure to carry out a caste census and injustice to women".

'Bumrah will be the best pacer at T20 World Cup'
'Bumrah will be the best pacer at T20 World Cup'

Jasprit Bumrah is the most complete bowler in international cricket, said former South African seamer Vernon Philander.

Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress
Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress

'There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances