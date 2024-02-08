RBI's interest rate decision today, markets react





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 321.42 points to 72,473.42 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 80.55 points to 22,011.05. Among the Sensex firms, PowerGrid jumped over 4 per cent after the company posted a 10.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,028.25 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC were the other major gainers.





ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended with gains on Wednesday.

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision, amid a rally in global markets.