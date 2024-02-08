RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
February 08, 2024  10:14
"India's potential growth is propelled by structural drivers," says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das as he announces the monetary policy. 

RBI MPC opts for status quo, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains monetary policy stance as withdrawal of accommodation.

Growth is accelerating and outpacing most analysts' forecasts and the MPC decides to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative stance. Uncertainty in food prices continue to impinge on headline inflation.

"Momentum in domestic activities continues to be strong," Das says. 
