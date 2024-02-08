RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish meets Advani
February 08, 2024  15:59
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday met veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and congratulated him on being awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. 

 On his first visit to Delhi after snapping ties with the opposition INDIA bloc and rejoining the BJP-led NDA, Kumar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday. 

 The Janata Dal (United) president has always held Advani in high regard despite the ruptures in his ties with the BJP a number of times since 2013 and has often reminisced fondly about his relations with him and former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.
