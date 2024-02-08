NDA govt inherited challenges of UPA govt: FM





"Economy was in crisis in 2014; the White Paper then would have set a negative narrative and shaken confidence of investors. The NDA govt armed with political and policy stability, took tough decisions for greater economic good, unlike its predecessor UPA. Rather than employing quick fixes, NDA government undertook bold reforms, built sturdy superstructure," Sitharaman says in Parliament.





"In last ten years, NDA govt successfully overcame challenges left behind by the previous UPA government





"UPA govt failed miserably to facilitate economic activities, instead created hurdles that held back economy.





"Every challenge of the pre-2014 era was overcome through NDA govt's economic management and governance. In 2014, govt inherited deeply damaged economy whose foundations had to be rebuilt to enable self-sustaining long-term growth," Sitharaman says.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables White Paper on the Indian economy in Lok Sabha.