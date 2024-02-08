RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Naidu meets Shah amid talk of TDP-BJP tie-up
February 08, 2024  09:43
image
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu met Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda late Wednesday night amid indications that the two parties may join hands in Andhra Pradesh for upcoming polls.

Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously in the state.
Naidu met Shah at the home minister's residence, with sources saying that Nadda was also present in the meeting.
 
If Naidu returns to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he will be the second major regional leader to have done so after Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the opposition and joined its fold last month.

The TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, sources said, is keen to join hands with the BJP and a section in the ruling party believes that an alliance with Naidu will help the NDA do well in the state ruled by the YSR Congress.

Naidu in the NDA will help the ruling alliance boost its tally, they said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently asserted in Parliament that his party will get 370 seats and the NDA will cross 400 in the polls, expected in April-May, to the 543-member House.

The BJP has no Lok Sabha member from the state currently. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mobile services suspended across Pak as voting underway
Mobile services suspended across Pak as voting underway

With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is tipped to emerge as the single largest party in the elections.

Movie Night For Bhumi
Movie Night For Bhumi

Film folk stepped out to watch Bhashak, a horrifying tale of a journalist investigating cases of abuse at a shelter for young girls.

Stop Displaying 'Army' On Private Vehicles
Stop Displaying 'Army' On Private Vehicles

Displaying 'ARMY' on private transport is an attempt to milk the respect and reverence that the common citizen has for a person in the armed forces, observes Colonel K Thammayya Udupa (retd). By writing 'ARMY' and displaying regimental...

Recipe: My Grandmother's Daliya Upma
Recipe: My Grandmother's Daliya Upma

This simple kind of upma, made from cracked wheat, is a great beginning to a day.

India sees US as weak, doesn't trust US to lead: Nikki Haley
India sees US as weak, doesn't trust US to lead: Nikki Haley

The Indian-American presidential aspirant also said that New Delhi has played smart in the current global situation and stayed close with Russia.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances