Naidu meets Shah amid talk of TDP-BJP tie-up

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu met Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda late Wednesday night amid indications that the two parties may join hands in Andhra Pradesh for upcoming polls.





Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously in the state.

Naidu met Shah at the home minister's residence, with sources saying that Nadda was also present in the meeting.

If Naidu returns to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he will be the second major regional leader to have done so after Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the opposition and joined its fold last month.





The TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, sources said, is keen to join hands with the BJP and a section in the ruling party believes that an alliance with Naidu will help the NDA do well in the state ruled by the YSR Congress.





Naidu in the NDA will help the ruling alliance boost its tally, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently asserted in Parliament that his party will get 370 seats and the NDA will cross 400 in the polls, expected in April-May, to the 543-member House.





The BJP has no Lok Sabha member from the state currently. -- PTI