Jilted man kills student in public view in Telangana
February 08, 2024  17:59
A 23-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by a man in Nirmal district of Telangana on Thursday after she started avoiding him, the police said. 

The woman's sister-in-law, who tried to stop the 27-year-old assailant during the attack, was also injured in the incident that took place in full public view in Khanapur town, they said. 

The woman, her sister-in-law and nephew were returning home from a tailoring shop when the man attacked her multiple times with a knife, killing her on the spot. The woman's sister-in-law who was injured in the incident has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger, they added. 

The accused and the deceased woman knew each other. The accused was angered allegedly because the woman had started avoiding him after her family members had planned to arrange her marriage and were looking for suitable alliances. 

The man was looking for an "opportunity to kill her" because of this, the police said after conducting a preliminary investigation. 

The deceased was a student while the accused is a labourer. The accused was taken into custody, the police said. Further investigation is on.
