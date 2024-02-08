RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
January was Kashmir's warmest in 43 years
February 08, 2024  15:38
image
Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar city, witnessed the warmest January in 43 years, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar's data said. 

 In terms of snowfall or rains, Srinagar city witnessed the second driest January in the past four decades, recording a mere 3.0 mm of precipitation in the month this year, it said.

 The lowest precipitation in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir was recorded in January 2018 when only 1.2 mm of rainfall or snow took place. According to data, the mean Tmax (maximum temperature) recorded in January over Srinagar station was 11.9 degrees Celsius while for Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Banihal in Ramban district, it was 5.7 degrees Celsius and 16.9 degrees Celsius respectively. Jammu city recorded the lowest mean maximum temperature for the first month of the year in over four decades, it said. 

 This is the highest mean maximum temperature for the month of January for these stations in the past 43 years, the MeT centre said in a post on X.

"2024 January was one of the driest and warmest January in the last 43 years for most of the stations of J-K except the stations of plains of Jammu (Jammu, Samba and Kathua)," it added. It said Jammu station, on the other hand, observed a mean maximum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius in January, which is the lowest since 1983.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress, may join NCP
Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress, may join NCP

'There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid'

Fintechs boost hiring, strengthen leadership
Fintechs boost hiring, strengthen leadership

In the backdrop of the crisis brewing at Paytm Payments Bank, major fintech companies are ramping up their workforce and inducting new faces in their leadership teams, industry sources said on Wednesday. Users will not be able to add...

3000 Indian-Americans to campaign for BJP for LS polls
3000 Indian-Americans to campaign for BJP for LS polls

The 'Overseas Friends of BJP' in the United States has made an elaborate plan to make more than 25 lakh calls to people across India urging them to vote and re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'We were listed in the global top 10 start-ups in sustainability'
'We were listed in the global top 10 start-ups in sustainability'

'We want to make sustainability affordable.' 'We tell everyone, don't just recycle, Craste it!'

Action on Paytm due to 'lack of compliance': RBI
Action on Paytm due to 'lack of compliance': RBI

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there are no systemic worries and the action on Paytm was driven by a "lack of compliance" at Paytm. Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said the actions against the fintech have been...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances