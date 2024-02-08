RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hearing against worship in Gyanvapi cellar on Feb 15
February 08, 2024  15:15
A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 15 as the date for hearing the Anjuman Intezamia committee's plea seeking a stop on worship in the cellar of Gyanvapi mosque, the Hindu side counsel said. 

 Advocate M M Yadav said District Judge Anil Kumar told the court that since Allahabad High Court was scheduled to hear the matter on February 12, there was no point in the district court hearing it now, and posted the matter for February 15. PTI
