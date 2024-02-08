Hearing against worship in Gyanvapi cellar on Feb 15





Advocate M M Yadav said District Judge Anil Kumar told the court that since Allahabad High Court was scheduled to hear the matter on February 12, there was no point in the district court hearing it now, and posted the matter for February 15. PTI

A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 15 as the date for hearing the Anjuman Intezamia committee's plea seeking a stop on worship in the cellar of Gyanvapi mosque, the Hindu side counsel said.