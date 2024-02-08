RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Former Maha minister Baba Siddique quits Congress
February 08, 2024  11:46
image
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique resigned from the Congress party today with immediate effect. The development was confirmed by him on his X (formerly Twitter account).

"I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'We won't ditch Nitish Kumar'
'We won't ditch Nitish Kumar'

'There will be no khel on February 12 during the confidence motion vote.'

RBI sees GDP growing at 7% next financial year
RBI sees GDP growing at 7% next financial year

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday projected a GDP growth of 7 per cent for 2024-25 financial year, which is lower than the 7.3 per cent expansion estimated for the current fiscal. Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI...

Is Kishan Defying Dravid?
Is Kishan Defying Dravid?

The decision now rests with Kishan on whether he wants to heed the advice of one of India's greatest cricketers and work towards resurrecting his career or just be content playing the IPL.

Will Modi Make India A Hindu Rashtra In 3rd Term?
Will Modi Make India A Hindu Rashtra In 3rd Term?

Those who continue to think that the 2024 election will see the BJP pursuing a more militant line are being alarmist, argues Rajeev Mantri. The BJP, Mantri believes, is not about to shoot itself in the foot. If anything, he says, the BJP...

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% once again
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% once again

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for the sixth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances