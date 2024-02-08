Former Maha minister Baba Siddique quits Congress

Former Maha minister Baba Siddique quits CongressFebruary 08, 2024 11:46
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique resigned from the Congress party today with immediate effect. The development was confirmed by him on his X (formerly Twitter account).
"I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey."