RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Farmers' protest: Mega traffic jams at Noida border
February 08, 2024  16:13
image
Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday as police personnel were deployed to check vehicles after a protest called by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.

 Motorists spent hours in the crawling traffic as the police personnel with heavy equipment were on alert to restrict movement on the road at the Delhi-Noida borders near Mayur Vihar, as the farmers tried to enter the national capital. 

 A senior Delhi Police officer at the border said that traffic was allowed but, if needed, the road will be blocked completely. 

 "As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police is dealing with them and hopefully they will not enter Delhi," he said. Long queues of vehicles choked the roads as several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were stuck in the jam at Sarita Vihar, officials said. 

 "I am headed to Agra and cannot change route now because this is the only way which will take me to the highway. It's not clear how much time it will take as the traffic is very slow," said motorist Raj Sharma.

A heavy traffic jam was reported on the Delhi-Noida highway as well, officials said. Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the national capital, especially on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in view of the protests by farmers, officials added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress, may join NCP
Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress, may join NCP

'There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid'

Fintechs boost hiring, strengthen leadership
Fintechs boost hiring, strengthen leadership

In the backdrop of the crisis brewing at Paytm Payments Bank, major fintech companies are ramping up their workforce and inducting new faces in their leadership teams, industry sources said on Wednesday. Users will not be able to add...

3000 Indian-Americans to campaign for BJP for LS polls
3000 Indian-Americans to campaign for BJP for LS polls

The 'Overseas Friends of BJP' in the United States has made an elaborate plan to make more than 25 lakh calls to people across India urging them to vote and re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'We were listed in the global top 10 start-ups in sustainability'
'We were listed in the global top 10 start-ups in sustainability'

'We want to make sustainability affordable.' 'We tell everyone, don't just recycle, Craste it!'

Action on Paytm due to 'lack of compliance': RBI
Action on Paytm due to 'lack of compliance': RBI

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there are no systemic worries and the action on Paytm was driven by a "lack of compliance" at Paytm. Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said the actions against the fintech have been...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances