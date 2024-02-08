Domino's staffer electrocuted while cleaning outlet





The employee has been identified as Mahesh Anant Kadam (24).





"An employee, Mahesh Anant Kadam (24), working at Domino's Pizza shop in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane, died on the spot due to electrocution while cleaning," Vartak Nagar police said.





They said that after receiving information about the incident, officers of Vartak Nagar police station reached the spot, took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem.





Police have registered a case under the accidental death register (ADR).

An employee working at a Domino's Pizza shop in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane in Maharashtra allegedly died due to electrocution during cleaning, police said on Thursday.