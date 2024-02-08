RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Domino's staffer electrocuted while cleaning outlet
February 08, 2024  09:57
Representational image
Representational image
An employee working at a Domino's Pizza shop in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane in Maharashtra allegedly died due to electrocution during cleaning, police said on Thursday.

The employee has been identified as Mahesh Anant Kadam (24).

"An employee, Mahesh Anant Kadam (24), working at Domino's Pizza shop in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane, died on the spot due to electrocution while cleaning," Vartak Nagar police said.

They said that after receiving information about the incident, officers of Vartak Nagar police station reached the spot, took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem.

Police have registered a case under the accidental death register (ADR).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mobile services suspended across Pak as voting underway
Mobile services suspended across Pak as voting underway

With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is tipped to emerge as the single largest party in the elections.

Movie Night For Bhumi
Movie Night For Bhumi

Film folk stepped out to watch Bhashak, a horrifying tale of a journalist investigating cases of abuse at a shelter for young girls.

Stop Displaying 'Army' On Private Vehicles
Stop Displaying 'Army' On Private Vehicles

Displaying 'ARMY' on private transport is an attempt to milk the respect and reverence that the common citizen has for a person in the armed forces, observes Colonel K Thammayya Udupa (retd). By writing 'ARMY' and displaying regimental...

Recipe: My Grandmother's Daliya Upma
Recipe: My Grandmother's Daliya Upma

This simple kind of upma, made from cracked wheat, is a great beginning to a day.

India sees US as weak, doesn't trust US to lead: Nikki Haley
India sees US as weak, doesn't trust US to lead: Nikki Haley

The Indian-American presidential aspirant also said that New Delhi has played smart in the current global situation and stayed close with Russia.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances