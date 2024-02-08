Death toll in Harda firecracker blast goes up to 12





A massive blast and subsequent blaze on Tuesday levelled a firecracker unit, leaving 11 dead at the time and more than 200 injured.





"The toll in the tragedy has reached 12 after the body of an unidentified woman was found in a house adjoining the blast site," Harda chief medical and health officer (CMHO) HP Singh said.





More than 200 persons were injured, of whom 90 were discharged after treatment while 45 have been referred to hospitals in Bhopal, Indore and Naramadpuram, he said. The rest are being treated in the Harda district hospital, Singh added.





Additional district magistrate Sadanand Gauda said seven persons have been reported missing by the families following the incident.

