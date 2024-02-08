RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Death toll in Harda firecracker blast goes up to 12
February 08, 2024  18:41
The death toll in blast at a firecracker unit in Harda in Madhya Pradesh reached 12 on Thursday after the body of an unidentified woman was found from a home near the site, while seven persons continue to be missing, officials said. 

A massive blast and subsequent blaze on Tuesday levelled a firecracker unit, leaving 11 dead at the time and more than 200 injured. 

"The toll in the tragedy has reached 12 after the body of an unidentified woman was found in a house adjoining the blast site," Harda chief medical and health officer (CMHO) HP Singh said. 

More than 200 persons were injured, of whom 90 were discharged after treatment while 45 have been referred to hospitals in Bhopal, Indore and Naramadpuram, he said. The rest are being treated in the Harda district hospital, Singh added. 

Additional district magistrate Sadanand Gauda said seven persons have been reported missing by the families following the incident.
