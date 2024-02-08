Commuters push train to rescue man trapped underneath





The act of heroism was captured in a 41-second video clip, which showed several commuters coming together to push the local train coach to one side to rescue the trapped commuter. The viral video shows people gathered near the motorman's cabin of the local train, pushing it.





The incident took place at Vashi station in Navi Mumbai on Monday afternoon, said railway commentator Rajendra Aklekar. CCTV footage shows the man, who was leaning on the platform's edge, being dragged by the train for a few metres, before it came to a halt.





The man, who sustained grievous injuries, died later, Aklekar told PTI.





The train which hit him has come from CST station and was on way to Panvel.





In June last year, a senior ticket collector saved the life of a 73-year-old woman, who fell while boarding a moving train at Wadala station in Mumbai and got dragged by the train.

