Collision course





"The time has perhaps come -- or has it already passed, who can tell, on ground slipping by so swiftly underfoot? -- for us to ask a couple of simple but blunt questions of ourselves: who are we, and what do we believe this collective of ours we call India that is Bharat should be? Is there even consonance between the entity called India and the entity called Bharat? Can one be treated as a synonym for the other, or a translation? Or is one becoming lost to the other in ways that should be reason for alarm?" writes Sankarshan Thakur.