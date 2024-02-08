RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Baba Siddique: Cong didn't need me, will join...
February 08, 2024  17:06
Baba Siddiqui, former Maharashtra minister who resigned from the Congress party on Thursday, said that he has moved on as he was 'not needed' in the grand old party anymore. 

 "I had to take a decision and I have taken a decision. When you don't understand something and it doesn't improve despite saying again and again, you need to understand that you are not needed anymore and you should move on. So, I have moved on," Baba Siddique said.

 Speaking to reporters here, the former minister said that it is better to step aside when things are not done despite keeping forth your views time and again. 

 Later, talking to reporters, Siddique said, "I will go with the Ajit Pawar group. My journey will be from Congress to Nationalist Congress Party." 
