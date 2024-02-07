RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Villager killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
February 07, 2024  09:20
A man has been killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday. 

The body of Michcha Hadma was found on a road on the outskirts of his village Timapur under Basaguda police station limits on Tuesday, a police official said. 

As per preliminary information, a group of unidentified Naxalites attacked him with an axe following which he died on the spot, he said. 

After being alerted, a police team went to the spot and the body was shifted for post-mortem, the official said. 

The exact reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants. -- PTI
