Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement UCC

The Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill, introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government, passed in the House.





After passing the UCC Bill in the Assembly, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.





More details awaited. -- ANI





IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in the discussion on Unifom Civil Code in the state assembly on Thursday.

