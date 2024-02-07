UPI payments hit after snag in some banks' systems





"Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as few of the banks are having some internal technical issues," the NPCI said on X.





NPCI added that its systems are "working fine" and it is working with the impacted banks to ensure quick resolution.





It, however, did not name the banks whose customers have been impacted.





Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank admitted its customers were among those impacted.





In response to some customers, HDFC Bank said it faced "some difficulties on UPI which seems to be part of a larger ecosystem", but was quick to add that it is now back in operations. -- PTI

