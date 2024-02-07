Top losers among Sensex firms today

Top losers among Sensex firms todayFebruary 07, 2024 20:44
Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were the major laggards among the Sensex firms on Wednesday.
SC/STs not homogeneous, observes top court in quota within quota hearing
The Supreme Court, examining whether states can sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for grant of quota inside quota, on Wednesday said all SCs and STs may not be homogeneous in terms of their sociological, economic,...