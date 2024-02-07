RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Top losers among Sensex firms today
February 07, 2024  20:44
Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were the major laggards among the Sensex firms on Wednesday.
SC/STs not homogeneous, observes top court in quota within quota hearing

The Supreme Court, examining whether states can sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for grant of quota inside quota, on Wednesday said all SCs and STs may not be homogeneous in terms of their sociological, economic,...

Got to get on top of Rohit, Kohli early: Joe Root

Ahead of the third Test at Rajkot, star England batter Joe Root admitted that a team has to keep players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli away from scoring runs to win the series.

Soon, there will be no 'foreign' troops in Maldives: Muizzu

President Mohamed Muizzu on Wednesday said by bolstering the defence capabilities of the Maldives, the country will soon reach a point where there is no 'foreign' military presence, weeks after he sought the withdrawal of Indian defence...

'Who does not want to compete in the Olympics?'

With a specific aim on improving her fitness, Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak is hoping to garner success in four World Cup events and an Asian Championship to seal her berth in the Paris Olympics.

Uttarakhand saw sharpest dip in workforce during Covid

Uttarakhand saw the sharpest decline (of 11 per cent) in the "total persons engaged" in manufacturing in the worst-hit pandemic year of 2020-21 as industrial units shut shop, according to the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI)...

