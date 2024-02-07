RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The face of govt's cervical cancer campaign is...
February 07, 2024  16:17
image
Actor Poonam Pandey is likely to be the brand ambassador of the government's national campaign to spread awareness on cervical cancer.

 According to sources, Pandey and her team are in talks with the Union Health Ministry and the modalities are being worked out. Earlier this month, news of Pandey's "death" from the disease dominated the headlines and led to intense debate on social media. It later turned out that the news was fake and was a stunt pulled off by the actor and her team to spread "critical awareness" about cervical cancer. 

 In a video, posted on her official Instagram page, Pandey on February 3 said, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all '? I am here, alive." 

 "Cervical cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," the 32-year-old added. 

 "Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. 

 "Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she wrote. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Fighter: Blood On The Dance Floor
Fighter: Blood On The Dance Floor

Siddharth Anand's artistry bespeaks an upbringing filled with GI Joes, plastic combat boots and plastic bayonets, fake punching noises and fake sounds of gunshots, rudely interrupted by an adult voice saying, 'Beta, all this is good, but...

In a first: RBI conducts two VRRR auctions in one day
In a first: RBI conducts two VRRR auctions in one day

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted two overnight variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions on Tuesday, marking the first instance of such action in a single day. The move aimed to reduce liquidity from the banking system, which...

Hemant Soren's ED remand extended by 5 days
Hemant Soren's ED remand extended by 5 days

"The Enforcement Directorate had prayed for seven days' remand, which we vehemently opposed. The ED was granted five days' remand," Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan told reporters.

Karisma, Kajol, Raveena, At 21!
Karisma, Kajol, Raveena, At 21!

There's a new trend in Bollywood where divas posts pictures from the time they were 21.

Time Running Out For INDIA Alliance
Time Running Out For INDIA Alliance

Every passing day featuring parties within the INDIA alliance sniping at each other at state level is bad publicity for the alliance particularly given the proximity of the 2024 general elections, asserts Shyam G Menon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances