Terrorists shoot dead worker from Punjab in J-K





Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point blank range with AK rifle at Shalla Kadal locality in Habba Kadal around 7 pm, the officials said.





They said Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident.





Rohit also hails from Amritsar. He was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital.





The police have taken cognisance of the incident and cordoned off the area to track down the assailants.





This is the first attack by terrorists on a non-local in Kashmir this year.





Last year, the terrorists carried out several attacks on non-local workers in valley including in Anantnag and Shopian districts.

