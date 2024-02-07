RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Terrorists shoot dead worker from Punjab in J-K
February 07, 2024  20:11
Representational image
Representational image
Terrorists shot dead a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in the Habba Kadal area of the city on Wednesday, officials said in Srinagar. 

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point blank range with AK rifle at Shalla Kadal locality in Habba Kadal around 7 pm, the officials said. 

They said Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident. 

Rohit also hails from Amritsar. He was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital. 

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and cordoned off the area to track down the assailants. 

This is the first attack by terrorists on a non-local in Kashmir this year. 

Last year, the terrorists carried out several attacks on non-local workers in valley including in Anantnag and Shopian districts.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The new name of Sharad Pawar's party is...
The new name of Sharad Pawar's party is...

The Election Commission on Wednesday allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the group led by Sharad Pawar.

Uttarakhand passes UCC bill, other BJP-ruled states get template
Uttarakhand passes UCC bill, other BJP-ruled states get template

The Uttarakhand assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as a template for other Bharatiya Janata Party-run states to enact similar legislation.

'You can't experience India without experiencing its food'
'You can't experience India without experiencing its food'

'My God, we could win half the world over just by our food alone.'

3 men on boat came to Mumbai via Saudi-Dubai-Pak route
3 men on boat came to Mumbai via Saudi-Dubai-Pak route

Three men, originally from Tamil Nadu, arrested by the Mumbai Police started their boat journey from Kuwait on January 28 and claimed to have taken the Saudi Arabia-Dubai-Pakistan route before entering Indian shores illegally, as per the...

Cool head, sound technique drivers of Uday Saharan's success
Cool head, sound technique drivers of Uday Saharan's success

Uday Saharan plays copybook, conventional cricket, his style which has so far given India dividends.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances