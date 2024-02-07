Team Sharad Pawar poster: 'Baap' ours, symbol yours





The Election Commission ruled in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar in connection with dispute in the NCP.





The ECI provided a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission by 3 pm today.





On Tuesday, the Election Commission announced that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP, in a major setback to party founder Sharad Pawar. The poll panel also allotted the NCP symbol 'clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar.





The Ajit Pawar faction today filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking a hearing if the Sharad Pawar group moves before it challenging an Election Commission order recognising the party led by the Maharashtra deputy chief minister as the real Nationalist Congress Party.

Posters of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar come up outside the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP office in Mumbai.