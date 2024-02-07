Senthil Balaji's remand extended till Feb 15





Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Prison, extended his judicial custody till February 15.





Originally, the judge had on January 11 posted the case for framing of charges against Senthil Balaji. However, when the case came up for hearing on that day, senior counsel S Prabakaran, appearing for Balaji, informed the court that his client has filed a petition to defer the trial.





After special public prosecutor N Ramesh sought time to file a counter affidavit, the judge adjourned the matter to January 29.





After the ED filed its counter affidavit, the matter was again adjourned and his remand was extended till February 7.





Meanwhile, the judge reserved orders for February 15 on the petition filed by Balaji to defer the trial in the case, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.





Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime.

