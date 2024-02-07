RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu takes a ride on Delhi Metro
February 07, 2024  19:20
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a ride in Delhi Metro and interacted with school students. This was the first time Murmu took a ride in the metro after assuming the office of the President.

Murmu is the second serving President of India to travel by the Delhi Metro. In 2012, the then President Pratibha Patil had also travelled in the metro.

"President Droupadi Murmu travelled in Delhi Metro and interacted with school children during the ride," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

President Murmu also flagged off a shuttle bus service between Central Secretariat metro station (gate no 4) and Amrit Udyan (gate no 35) for visitors coming to Amrit Udyan, which runs every 30 minutes from 9.30 am to 5 pm, it added.

During her interaction with students in the train, Murmu asked them about their career plans, officials said.

She boarded the metro train at the Central Secretariat metro station on the Kashmere Gate Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line corridor, travelled up to the Nehru Place metro station and then came back to Central Secretariat, they said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Managing Director, Vikas Kumar accompanied the president on the journey.

Kumar told the president about the various facets of the DMRC's functioning and also informed her about ongoing construction projects. 

The President travelled on the system using an NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) RuPay card.

The President, in her comments made in the visitor's book, appreciated the Delhi Metro and found the journey pleasant.

Delhi Metro is considered one of the most modern and efficient mass transportation systems in the world today, she said.

Murmu said the performance of Delhi Metro is world-class on all important parameters and has made the country proud. 
