RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM compares 10 yrs of Cong rule vs BJP rule
February 07, 2024  14:49
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha: "...The Congress that handed over a large part of our land to our enemies, the Congress which stopped the modernisation of the country's armies, is today giving us speeches on national security and internal security, the Congress which, after independence.

"They remained confused, whether industries are necessary or farming. The Congress could not decide whether nationalisation is important or privatisation...

"The Congress that brought India's economy from number 12 to number 11 in 10 years...we brought India's economy to number 5 in just 10 years and this Congress is here to give us long speeches on economic policies..." 

"...When I hear them, both there and here (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), my belief is further strengthened that the party (Congress) has become outdated even with their thinking. When their thinking has become outdated, they have outsourced their work... Such a huge party, which ruled the country for decades has seen such a downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies with you. But what can the doctor do if the patient himself... what do I add?"

"In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2024: Will Rishabh Pant keep wickets? Ponting spills the beans!
IPL 2024: Will Rishabh Pant keep wickets? Ponting spills the beans!

Rishabh Pant is confident of playing entire IPL, in what capacity we're not quite sure yet: Ricky Ponting

ICC Test rankings: Bumrah dethrones Ashwin to become World No 1
ICC Test rankings: Bumrah dethrones Ashwin to become World No 1

Bumrah, who was named Player of the Match after helping India level the five-match series with a 106-run victory, ended Ashwin's 11-month long reign. Ashwin, on 499 Test wickets, is now third in the standings.

NZ surge past India, Australia in WTC standings
NZ surge past India, Australia in WTC standings

New Zealand climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings following their thumping 281-run victory over South Africa

Halep's doping ban appeal at CAS hearing
Halep's doping ban appeal at CAS hearing

The hearings at the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) are expected to run until Friday. The court said it was unclear when a ruling might be rendered.

Another Indian student found dead in US, 6th incident in 2024
Another Indian student found dead in US, 6th incident in 2024

Video surveillance shows Ali walking to his home at night with a packet in his hand when the three men chase him.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances