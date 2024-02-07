RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pawar vs Pawar: 'Real' NCP moves Supreme Court
February 07, 2024  12:36
image
The Ajit Pawar faction on Wednesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking a hearing if the Sharad Pawar group moves before it challenging an Election Commission order recognising the party led by the Maharashtra deputy chief minister as the real Nationalist Congress Party.

 The caveat has been filed through advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh to ensure that no ex-parte order is passed against the Ajit Pawar faction if the other group moves the top court. 

 On Tuesday, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP, in a major setback to party founder Sharad Pawar. The poll panel also allotted the NCP symbol 'clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar.

 The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the EC said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I've had ups and downs with my kids'
'I've had ups and downs with my kids'

Sushmita Sen revealed her inspiration behind how she channelled her emotions into portraying Aarya Sareen in the popular Web series, Aarya Antim Vaar.

UNESCO Nominated: 12 Amazing Forts
UNESCO Nominated: 12 Amazing Forts

Know the forts India has nominated to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Do You Recognise This Pretty Lady?
Do You Recognise This Pretty Lady?

A member of the Lok Sabha representing Jadavpur in West Bengal, Mimi Chakraborty is also an actor, politician and singer who is touted as the 'lady with the golden heart.

ED didn't search Kejriwal's PA's house, just sat in living room: Atishi
ED didn't search Kejriwal's PA's house, just sat in living room: Atishi

The 'panchnama' document showed that the ED team took with it just two Gmail account downloads and three family phones from Kumar's house, Atishi claimed.

England Will 'Go Hard' At India
England Will 'Go Hard' At India

'There are three Tests left; opportunity to score a ton of runs.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances