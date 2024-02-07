RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish to meet PM today just ahead of trust vote
February 07, 2024  09:48
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, a senior JD(U) leader said. This would be his first visit to the national capital and first meeting with Modi after Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan alliance to return to the NDA in Bihar on January 28. 

 The meeting will take place only five days ahead of the Kumar government scheduled to face a trust vote on February 12. Kumar is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in the national capital. Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP, called on the PM on Monday. 

 According to JD(U) sources, issues pertaining to Rajya Sabha polls in the state may also be discussed during the CM's meeting with top BJP leaders. Six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar are falling vacant, for which elections are scheduled to be held on February 27. 

 Of the six seats, two are currently with the JD(U), held by former party president Bashishth Narayan Singh and senior leader Aneel Hegde, while two are with the RJD, held by Manoj Kumar Jha and Misa Bharti. One seat is held by BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi, who was earlier a deputy chief minister, and one with the Congress, held by its state unit president Akhilesh Prasad Singh. Their terms are scheduled to end on April 2. -- PTI
