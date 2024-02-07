Nitish performed last rites of INDIA: Cong leader





He said that soon after its creation, the alliance faced numerous issues, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a prominent ally of the INDIA bloc, performed its "last rites."





His remarks came after the recent Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar returned to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.





"I think there is no such thing as the INDIA Alliance. When the INDIA Alliance was created, it immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth. Then it went to the ICU and ventilator. Nitish Kumar performed its last rites in Patna... I don't think it exists anymore," Krishnam said while speaking to ANI. Krishnam recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to invite them for the foundation-laying ceremony of 'Kalki Dham.' Krishnam also said that he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and invited him to the foundation-laying ceremony of 'Kalki Dham' in Sambhal district.





"I met the UP CM today and invited him to the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham. I am confident that CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the event," he said.





When asked if the opposition leaders would come to the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham, Krishnam said, "It is fortunate to receive an invitation to 'Bhagwan Ka Dwar.' But not attending it after receiving the invitation is a misfortune." -- ANI

