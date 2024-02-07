RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish meets Modi ahead of trust vote on Feb 12
February 07, 2024  17:50
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, their first meeting after the JD-U chief switched over to the NDA and formed a government in the state along with the BJP. 

The meeting took place five days ahead of the Kumar-led government facing a trust vote in the assembly on February 12. 

The Janata Dal-United leader will also meet other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during his first visit to the national capital after he ditched the "Mahagathbandhan" alliance to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on January 28. 

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP, called on the prime minister on Monday. 

According to JD-U sources, issues pertaining to the Rajya Sabha polls in the state might also be discussed during the chief minister's meeting with the top BJP leaders. 

Six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar are falling vacant, for which elections are scheduled to be held on February 27.
