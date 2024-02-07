Newsclick HR head moves HC seeking bail in UAPA case





Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the order on the bail plea by Chakravarty, who turned an approver in the case last month, after the police said it has no objections if the relief is granted to him. Chakravarty's lawyer said that he has been granted pardon in the case by the trial court and was also cooperating in the probe.





"I have been in custody since October 3, 2023, and still the matter is at the stage of investigation. No chargesheet is filed," the lawyer told the court quoting Chakravarty.





Special Judge Hardeep Kaur had last month allowed Chakravarty to turn an approver and pardoned him. Chakravarty has claimed that he was in possession of "material information" about the case which he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police. -- PTI

NewsClick's Human Resources department chief Amit Chakravarty on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to grant him bail in the case lodged against the news portal under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda.