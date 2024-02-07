RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Newsclick HR head moves HC seeking bail in UAPA case
February 07, 2024  12:15
image
NewsClick's Human Resources department chief Amit Chakravarty on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to grant him bail in the case lodged against the news portal under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda. 

 Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the order on the bail plea by Chakravarty, who turned an approver in the case last month, after the police said it has no objections if the relief is granted to him. Chakravarty's lawyer said that he has been granted pardon in the case by the trial court and was also cooperating in the probe. 

"I have been in custody since October 3, 2023, and still the matter is at the stage of investigation. No chargesheet is filed," the lawyer told the court quoting Chakravarty. 

 Special Judge Hardeep Kaur had last month allowed Chakravarty to turn an approver and pardoned him. Chakravarty has claimed that he was in possession of "material information" about the case which he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I've had ups and downs with my kids'
'I've had ups and downs with my kids'

Sushmita Sen revealed her inspiration behind how she channelled her emotions into portraying Aarya Sareen in the popular Web series, Aarya Antim Vaar.

UNESCO Nominated: 12 Amazing Forts
UNESCO Nominated: 12 Amazing Forts

Know the forts India has nominated to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Do You Recognise This Pretty Lady?
Do You Recognise This Pretty Lady?

A member of the Lok Sabha representing Jadavpur in West Bengal, Mimi Chakraborty is also an actor, politician and singer who is touted as the 'lady with the golden heart.

ED didn't search Kejriwal's PA's house, just sat in living room: Atishi
ED didn't search Kejriwal's PA's house, just sat in living room: Atishi

The 'panchnama' document showed that the ED team took with it just two Gmail account downloads and three family phones from Kumar's house, Atishi claimed.

England Will 'Go Hard' At India
England Will 'Go Hard' At India

'There are three Tests left; opportunity to score a ton of runs.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances