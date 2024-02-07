Modi's RS speech is about Cong, Nehru bashing





"In her address, the President addressed all of us in detail about the 4 largest castes. These 4 castes are '"youth, women, poor and our food providers. We know that they have similar problems and dreams. The ways to solve the problems of these four categories are also similar.





"Congress has been their biggest opponent of Dalits, backward and tribal people by birth. Sometimes, a question comes to my mind if Baba Saheb had not been there, whether the SC/ST would not have got a reservation."





Modi reads out a letter by the then PM late Jawaharlal Nehru to the then Chief Ministers. He says, "....I am reading out its translation - 'I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards..', that is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today."

In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress spread the narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values ''started being viewed with an inferiority complex...the world knows very well where it narrative was coming...'Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol. These people can never talk about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'...