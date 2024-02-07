RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi's RS speech is about Cong, Nehru bashing
February 07, 2024  15:18
image
In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress spread the narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values ''started being viewed with an inferiority complex...the world knows very well where it narrative was coming...'Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol. These people can never talk about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'...

"In her address, the President addressed all of us in detail about the 4 largest castes. These 4 castes are '"youth, women, poor and our food providers. We know that they have similar problems and dreams. The ways to solve the problems of these four categories are also similar.

"Congress has been their biggest opponent of Dalits, backward and tribal people by birth. Sometimes, a question comes to my mind if Baba Saheb had not been there, whether the SC/ST would not have got a reservation."

Modi reads out a letter by the then PM late Jawaharlal Nehru to the then Chief Ministers. He says, "....I am reading out its translation - 'I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards..', that is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2024: Will Rishabh Pant keep wickets? Ponting spills the beans!
IPL 2024: Will Rishabh Pant keep wickets? Ponting spills the beans!

Rishabh Pant is confident of playing entire IPL, in what capacity we're not quite sure yet: Ricky Ponting

ICC Test rankings: Bumrah dethrones Ashwin to become World No 1
ICC Test rankings: Bumrah dethrones Ashwin to become World No 1

Bumrah, who was named Player of the Match after helping India level the five-match series with a 106-run victory, ended Ashwin's 11-month long reign. Ashwin, on 499 Test wickets, is now third in the standings.

NZ surge past India, Australia in WTC standings
NZ surge past India, Australia in WTC standings

New Zealand climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings following their thumping 281-run victory over South Africa

Halep's doping ban appeal at CAS hearing
Halep's doping ban appeal at CAS hearing

The hearings at the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) are expected to run until Friday. The court said it was unclear when a ruling might be rendered.

Another Indian student found dead in US, 6th incident in 2024
Another Indian student found dead in US, 6th incident in 2024

Video surveillance shows Ali walking to his home at night with a packet in his hand when the three men chase him.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances