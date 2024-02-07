RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi taunts Kharge with Hindi song in RS
February 07, 2024  14:34
Modi in RS: "A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (in Lok Sabha elections 2024). I pray that you are able to secure 40.

"Mallikarjun Khargeji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took the advantage of it and I think that Khargeji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'...

"Ek baat khushi ki rahi, unhone (Mallikarjun Kharge) jo 400 seat NDA ke liye aashirwad diya hai...aapke aashirwad mere sar aankhon par..."

"I remember the incident from last years. We used to sit in that building and attempts were made to stifle the voices of the PM of the country. Today too, you have come prepared to not listen. But you can't suppress my voice. People of the country have strengthened this voice...I too have come prepared this time..."
