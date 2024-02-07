LS passes Finance Bill, completes Budget exercise

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill, 2024, thus completing the exercise for passage of the interim budget 2024-25.





The Finance Bill, 2024, does not propose any change in the tax structure as the final budget will be tabled in July after the new government assumes office post the general elections in April-May.





Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Finance Bill, 2024, does not propose any change in tax structure.





"We have focused on development despite presenting an interim budget ahead of elections," Chaudhary said replying to a discussion on the bill.





Earlier in the day the Lok Sabha approved the Rs 47.66-lakh crore interim Budget 2024-25 of the Union Government and second batch of supplementary demands for grants.





The House also approved the Appropriation Bill authorising government to meet expenses for four months in the next financial year.





The lower house also approved the Rs 1.8 lakh crore budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI

