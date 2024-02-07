RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India asks its citizens in Myanmar's Rakhine to leave at once after violence
February 07, 2024  01:40
File image
File image
India on Tuesday asked its citizens in Myanmar's Rakhine state to leave the troubled-region immediately in view of deteriorating security situation. 

In its first advisory following the spike in violence, the ministry of external affairs asked Indians not to travel to the Rakhine state because of the prevailing situation, including disruption in telecommunication network and scarcity of essential commodities. 

"In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar," it said. 

"Those Indian citizens who are already in the Rakhine State are advised to leave the State immediately," the MEA said. 

Myanmar has been witnessing wide-spread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021. 

The Rakhine state and many other regions have witnessed severe fighting between armed ethnic groups and the Myanmarese military since October last year. -- PTI
