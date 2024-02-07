RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I pray Congress gets even 40 seats: Modi in RS
February 07, 2024  14:27
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha. The PM says, "President Droupadi Murmu in her address spoke about India's potential, strength, and bright future. I thank President Droupadi Murmu."

Modi then targets the Opposition. Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's comment that the Congress won't cross 40 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi says, "I pray that you save even 40 seats."

"I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Khargeji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. The lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him..."
