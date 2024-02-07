RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


How Adani benefitted from Modi govt
February 07, 2024  10:34
How the Modi government gave early permissions for the Rs 19,000-cr Adani Energy Projects in India's oldest forests. Read the report here.  
'Despite Covid we don't care about health'
'The first duty of the government is to learn lessons from a bad experience and course correct. It's a pity that the government is making policy without looking at evidence and differentiating between immediate and urgent.'

Why India's oil cos are losing close to Rs 3 per litre
State-owned fuel retailers are losing close to Rs 3 per litre on selling diesel while the profit on petrol has trimmed due to recent firming up in international oil prices, industry officials said detailing reasons for continuing to hold...

'What a win from being 32 for 4'
Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, and Irfan Pathan took to social media to shower their congratulatory messages

Is Prachi The Girl You Are Crushing On?
Take a look at how the Ram actor is channeling her inner female fatale.

New Zealand thrash SA by 281 runs in 1st Test
New Zealand took their time but eased to an emphatic victory over an inexperienced South Africa side by 281 runs

