Court summons Kejriwal on Feb 17 over ED complaint





"Cognisance of the complaint has been taken and summons is being issued to him to appear on February 17," additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra said.





The judge had reserved the order after the ED submitted that it had concluded its arguments in the matter.





The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons.





Kejriwal on Friday skipped the fifth summons issued to him by the ED. The agency had issued the summons to him on last Wednesday.





The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written to the ED, describing the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.





The AAP has reacted to the latest development saying it was studying the order and will take appropriate steps.

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him over the non-compliance of its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital.