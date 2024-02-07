RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court order on ED plea against Kejriwal at 4pm
February 07, 2024  11:41
A Delhi court is likely to pronounce at 4 pm on Wednesday its order on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-compliance of summons in the alleged excise policy money laundering case. 

 "I am posting the matter for order at 4 PM," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said. The judge reserved the order after the ED submitted that it has concluded the arguments in the matter. 

 The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons. Kejriwal on Friday last skipped the fifth summons, which the ED issued to him on Wednesday. 

 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written a letter to the ED, terming the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He alleged they were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections. -- PTI
