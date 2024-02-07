RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cops recover stolen control unit of EVM; 2 held
February 07, 2024  19:33
Image only for representation
Police have recovered the control unit of an electronic voting machine (EVM) after it was allegedly stolen from the office of a revenue official in Maharashtra's Pune district, and nabbed two persons in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident of theft had occurred at the office of a tehsildar in Saswad on February 3 and a CCTV footage of the offence surfaced on social media. 

"Three thieves allegedly stole the control unit of the EVM and some stationary material from the tehsildar office. The incident came to light on Monday," a senior police official said.

The stolen control unit of the EVM was recovered within 24 hours of the theft, he said.

"We nabbed two persons involved in the crime and the control unit was recovered from them in Jejuri area of the district. We are investigating the matter further," he added.

A case was registered at the Saswad police station against the accused trio, the official said.   -- PTI
