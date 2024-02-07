RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong's start-up yuvraj is a non-starter: PM
February 07, 2024  15:37
In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress have made a start-up for their 'Yuvraj'. But he is a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches..." 

 "Congress and its allies have always had difficulty in giving greater participation to SC/ST and OBC. They left no stone unturned to destroy Baba Saheb's ideas. There was no preparation to give him Bharat Ratna, when the government was formed with the support of the BJP, Baba Saheb was given Bharat Ratna...For the first time in the country, NDA Govt made an Adivasi daughter the President of India.

"My mantra was the same at that time (as the then Gujarat CM) and even today - Desh ke vikas ke liye rajya ka vikas...We should all follow that path. We will be able to develop the nation only through the development of the states, there can be no dispute about it. I assure you that if the state walks one step, it gives the strength (to the country) to walk two steps."
Rishabh Pant is confident of playing entire IPL, in what capacity we're not quite sure yet: Ricky Ponting

Bumrah, who was named Player of the Match after helping India level the five-match series with a 106-run victory, ended Ashwin's 11-month long reign. Ashwin, on 499 Test wickets, is now third in the standings.

New Zealand climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings following their thumping 281-run victory over South Africa

The hearings at the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) are expected to run until Friday. The court said it was unclear when a ruling might be rendered.

Video surveillance shows Ali walking to his home at night with a packet in his hand when the three men chase him.

