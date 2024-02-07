Cong's start-up yuvraj is a non-starter: PM





"Congress and its allies have always had difficulty in giving greater participation to SC/ST and OBC. They left no stone unturned to destroy Baba Saheb's ideas. There was no preparation to give him Bharat Ratna, when the government was formed with the support of the BJP, Baba Saheb was given Bharat Ratna...For the first time in the country, NDA Govt made an Adivasi daughter the President of India.





"My mantra was the same at that time (as the then Gujarat CM) and even today - Desh ke vikas ke liye rajya ka vikas...We should all follow that path. We will be able to develop the nation only through the development of the states, there can be no dispute about it. I assure you that if the state walks one step, it gives the strength (to the country) to walk two steps."

In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress have made a start-up for their 'Yuvraj'. But he is a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches..."