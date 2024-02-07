RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress gave Bharat Ratnas only to its family: PM
February 07, 2024  15:01
In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions.

"...The Congress that, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy, the Congress that dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight, the Congress that jailed the Constitutional decorum, the Congress that tried to lock up newspapers - that Congress has now acquired the habit to create narratives of breaking the country. This was not enough, now they are making statements about breaking the north and south. And this Congress is lecturing us on democracy and federalism!

"The Congress which never gave complete reservation to OBCs, never gave reservation to the poor of the general category, which did not consider Babasaheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family. They are now preaching and teaching us the lesson of social justice. Those who have no guarantee as a leader are raising questions about Modi's guarantee...."
