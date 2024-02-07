RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Close aide of Digvijaya Singh joins BJP
February 07, 2024  18:17
Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sumer Singh, considered close to former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in front of the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here on Wednesday.

During Digvijaya Singh's tenure as the CM, Sumer Singh had been appointed as a member of the state Public Service Commission (PSC). He is considered as a family member of Digvijaya Singh, Congress sources said.

Sumer Singh was also elected as the district panchayat president of Guna from Congress during the period 2010-15, the sources said.

Along with Sumer Singh, a number of his supporters including his son Dhananjay Singh, also joined the saffron party, they said.

The Congress members joined the BJP in the presence of Scindia, who switched to the saffron party in 2020, at the Guna Circuit House, the sources added.

In the recent MP assembly elections, the BJP registered a resounding victory, winning 163 of the 230 seats, while the grand old party, which was banking its hopes on anti-incumbency, was reduced to just 66.  -- PTI
