RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Champai Soren to expand cabinet on Feb 16
February 07, 2024  22:51
image
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will expand his cabinet on February 16, rescheduling the event which was initially planned for Thursday, a minister said.

"The swearing-in ceremony has been deferred. Now, it will take place at 3 pm on February 16 at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi," state minister Alamgir Alam told PTI on Wednesday.

He cited the two-day second leg of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the state starting on February 14 as the reason for the change of schedule of the swearing-in event.

Gandhi's yatra is scheduled to enter Jharkhand on February 14 from Chhattisgarh and proceed to Bihar on February 15.

Champai Soren, the 67-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of the state on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

On the same day, two ministers -- Alamgir Alam of the Congress and Satyanand Bhokta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal -- also took oath.

The Congress and the RJD are part of the ruling alliance.

According to constitutional provisions, Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

During the previous Hemant Soren government's term, one berth remained vacant.

Regarding the selection of MLAs for the council of ministers, Alam said it is yet to be decided by the Congress.

"I do not know whether the JMM has selected their MLAs for the council of ministers," he said.

A JMM source said the party might select most of the legislators who were in the Hemant Soren cabinet, with a possibility of one or two changes.

Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence on February 5.

Forty-seven legislators voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly, while 29 MLAs opposed it.

The majority alliance has 47 MLAs -- the JMM 29, the Congress 17 and the RJD 1 in the Jharkhand assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 26 members and the All Jharkhand Students' Union Party has three.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist have one lawmaker each, apart from two Independents.

There is also one nominated member.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

FIH Pro League: Indian women suffer third consecutive loss
FIH Pro League: Indian women suffer third consecutive loss

The Indian women's hockey team lost 0-3 to third ranked Australia, completing a hat-trick of defeats in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Nikki Haley loses to 'None of These Candidates'
Nikki Haley loses to 'None of These Candidates'

United States President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Nevada on Tuesday, whereas in the Republican party Indian American Nikki Haley faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of 'None of These Candidates'.

Bribe money 'passed on' as poll funds to AAP, claims ED
Bribe money 'passed on' as poll funds to AAP, claims ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contract was 'passed on' as election funds to the Aam Aadmi Party that rules the national capital.

Pace is one of those things I will be working on: Prasidh
Pace is one of those things I will be working on: Prasidh

Injured Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been on the mend from his quadriceps injury sustained during India's tour of South Africa and the Bengaluru man said that his singular endeavour now is to improve his consistency and...

Modi 3.0 will put its all might to...: PM in Rajya Sabha
Modi 3.0 will put its all might to...: PM in Rajya Sabha

Confident of securing a massive majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday outlined his vision for his next five-year term saying the Modi 3.0 government will put all its might to strengthen...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances