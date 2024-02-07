Centre owes Karnataka 1lakh crore, protests begin





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with the state cabinet are here (Delhi) for a protest named Chalo Delhi in Jantar Mantar at 11 am on Wednesday against the central government's tax devolution policies to the state.





Siddaramaiah has accused the Central Government of economic disparities, saying that his government stands against the unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants for 'Kannadigas'.





While speaking to ANI, Karnataka minister Jarkiholi said that the Central government should listen to their demands.





"Over Rs 1 lakh crore is due to Karnataka. For this, we held meetings with the Union Home Minister, Union Finance Minister, but to date, we have not received our money. We are protesting for this. The government should listen as our demands are right. So many people have come with the Chief Minister, it is the duty of the Central Government to speak on this," Jarkiholi said.

