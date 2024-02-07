RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Boat from Kuwait intercepted at Gateway of India
February 07, 2024  08:39
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday launched a probe after a boat from Kuwait with three persons on board arrived at the Gateway of India, an official said.

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat. 

The trio hail from Tamil Nadu. The boat has been checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. 

Notably, ten Pakistani terrorists who launched the terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived from the sea route. -- PTI 
