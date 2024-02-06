What Modi said on hearing King Charles had cancer

What Modi said on hearing King Charles had cancerFebruary 06, 2024 13:17
File pic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Britain's King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer, a speedy recovery and good health.
Modi posted on X, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III."
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. -- PTI
