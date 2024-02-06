RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What Modi said on hearing King Charles had cancer
February 06, 2024  13:17
File pic.
File pic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Britain's King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer, a speedy recovery and good health.

 Modi posted on X, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III." 

 King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi HC tells SpiceJet to pay Rs 50 crore to Kalanithi Maran
Delhi HC tells SpiceJet to pay Rs 50 crore to Kalanithi Maran

The Delhi high court on Monday told low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd to pay Rs 50 crore to former promoter Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways within six weeks, as part of an arbitral award of 2018. The court said the payment shall be made...

'BJP's stranglehold over democracy has to be broken'
'BJP's stranglehold over democracy has to be broken'

'You can attack and conspire to weaken us, but you cannot destroy the Congress permanently.'

Smith revels: Why players prefer T20 over Tests
Smith revels: Why players prefer T20 over Tests

Challenge for Test cricket is revenue-sharing model, not scheduling: Graeme Smith

RBI conducts 4-day VRRR auction as overnight rates fall below repo
RBI conducts 4-day VRRR auction as overnight rates fall below repo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday did a four-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction to reduce liquidity in the banking system as the overnight money market rates fell below the repo rate, said market participants. The...

Heard About Tax-Loss Harvesting In Stocks?
Heard About Tax-Loss Harvesting In Stocks?

Investors can sell a part of the stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and other securities held in their portfolios at a loss and use this loss to offset tax on the capital gains made on the sale of other securities.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances